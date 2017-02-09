Church plans prayer service after fire destroys sanctuary

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate congregation is shaken after its building went up in flames Wednesday.
Fire crews spent hours battling the fire at Advent United Methodist in Greenville County.
“It’s just surreal just to see it happening,” said member Gary Hyman. “You want to do something and you just can’t.”
He was one of several members watching firemen tackle the blaze on Woodruff Road near Simpsonville, which was shut down for a period of time during the fire.
“I was watching the fire truck come down the road thinking.. it looks like it’s going to stop here and then he did,” he said.
“We tried to do an interior attack, the flames pushed us back out,” said Pelham-Bateville Fire Chief Phill Jolley. “It’s a total loss. They’ll need a bulldozer now instead of construction.”