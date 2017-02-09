Church plans prayer service after fire destroys sanctuary

Related Coverage Church fire started from blowtorch during renovation in Simpsonville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate congregation is shaken after its building went up in flames Wednesday.

Fire crews spent hours battling the fire at Advent United Methodist in Greenville County.

“It’s just surreal just to see it happening,” said member Gary Hyman. “You want to do something and you just can’t.”

He was one of several members watching firemen tackle the blaze on Woodruff Road near Simpsonville, which was shut down for a period of time during the fire.

Pastor Michael Turner said he was inside the building when the fire started before 1:00 p.m.

“I was watching the fire truck come down the road thinking.. it looks like it’s going to stop here and then he did,” he said. “We tried to do an interior attack, the flames pushed us back out,” said Pelham-Bateville Fire Chief Phill Jolley. “It’s a total loss. They’ll need a bulldozer now instead of construction.”

He said two firefighters were treated for dehydration but are okay. Pastor Turner said construction crews were cutting steel beams when sparks got behind a wall and started the fire. The construction was to renovate the sanctuary to continue making milestones they’ve seen over the years.

“The memories of the baptisms, the weddings.. just the memories of what goes on inside a structure,” said Hyman.

Pastor Turner said this will not limit their mission.

“We are the church,” he said. “That building is not and God is absolutely with us.”

The fire chief said a crew monitored the building overnight and will return Thursday morning to continue their investigation.

Accoridng to the church’s Facebook Page , they will be hosting a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday inside the church gym.