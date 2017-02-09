Crews respond to hotel fire in Laurens Co.

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Days Inn Hotel on Highway 56, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

A call came in around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was contained to one room in the back of the hotel, according to fire officials.

They say it was under control as of 8:00 p.m.

Joanna Fire Department also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

