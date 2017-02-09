Crews respond to hotel fire in Laurens Co.

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a fire at the Days Inn Hotel on Highway 56, according to the Clinton Fire Department.

A call came in around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was contained to one room in the back of the hotel, according to fire officials.

They say it was under control as of 8:00 p.m.

Joanna Fire Department also responded to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

More stories you may like on 7News

Pinnacle Mt. fire review highlights successes, ways to improve response The Pinnacle Mountain fire burned for a month last November, taking out more than 10,000 acres.

Man in custody after shots fired at Fountain Inn officers A man is in custody after shots were fired at officers, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Mississippi considering firing squad for executions Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal to add firing squad, electrocution and gas chamber as execution methods in case a court block…

VIDEO: Mackey shooting in Anderson Co.; ruled self defense The video and timeline of the Pat Mackey shooting have been released by the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.