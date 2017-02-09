Dabo Swinney enjoys family time after National Championship

VAIL, Colorado (WSPA) – When you’ve coached a college football National Championship team and signed an elite class of high school recruits, what do you do?

If you’re Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney, you go skiing with your family in Colorado.

Swinney was interviewed by TV 8 Vail while riding a chair lift with his son as they headed up Beaver Creek Mountain.

After clearing up that Clemson University is in South Carolina and not Tennessee, Swinney told reporter Ken Hoeve the ski vacation is a yearly trip for his family and members of the Clemson coaching staff following National Signing Day.

We’ve included the entire TV 8 Vail interview with Coach Swinney.