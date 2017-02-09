Defensive Back Baker Transfers From Clemson

Indicatoin are that defensive back Adrian Baker is transfering from Clemson.

The redshirt junior would likely have started this past season but was sidelined with a knee injury.

Baker will graduate in May and thus will be eligible to play his final season of eligibility immediately at an FBS school.

The south Florida native, who recently became a father, posted this on his Facebook page Wednesday evening:

“When you become a father, it forces you to make decisions that’ll have a big impact on your child’s well being. With that being said, I would love to sincerely thank Clemson University for giving a kid from Hollywood, Florida an opportunity to earn a degree from a top 10 academic institution while simultaneously playing for the best football team in the country. I want to thank everyone that supported me throughout my four years at Clemson. I’ve made memories and friendships that I will cherish forever. I’ll always be a Tiger at heart!”