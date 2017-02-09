Fight at Laurens High School Thursday

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Laurens Co. School District 55 says there was a fight at Laurens High School on Thursday.

They say four students were arguing during first lunch. The argument led to a fight.

No weapons were involved, according to the school.

They say the fight was broken up by staff and the students were escorted to the office.

The parents of he four students were called and additional deputies are on hand at the high school in response to the fight.

