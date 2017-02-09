FL student arrested for taking loaded gun from classmate who planned to commit suicide

According to an arrest report from the Pensacola Police Department, a 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning for taking a loaded gun from a classmate who threatened to commit suicide.

The arrested student is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The student was arrested because he took the gun from his classmate last Friday, but did not hand over the weapon until he was questioned the following week. The arrested student told authorities that he brought the gun back to school to give it back to the student he had taken it from the week before.

The school was made aware of the firearm by a third student who said she saw them discussing the gun during the class.

The incident happened at Booker T. Washington High School on College Parkway in Pensacola.

The identity of the student is not being released because he is a juvenile.

