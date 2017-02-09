Fmr. Upstate deputy arrested in child porn case to stay in jail

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A former Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputy was back in court for a detention hearing.

Chris Wilbanks is accused of using a social media app to communicate with an 11-year-old girl in the state of Washington.

The Department of Homeland Security arrested Wilbanks Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into child pornography, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilbanks was arraigned earlier this week and faces a charge of intention to induce or coerce a minor into a sexually explicit act.

A prosecutor says Wilbanks tried to get pictures from the girl between January 2 and 4.

On Thursday, Wilbanks began to cry in court when it was argued that he was a standup deputy who once saved his partner.

Authorities say Wilbanks communicated with the girl on an App called KiK while he was on the job.

He was ordered to remain in detention because he allegedly destroyed evidence.

Wilbanks waived a preliminary hearing.