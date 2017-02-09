Gaffney launches Main Street Challenge for new businesses downtown

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Bringing new business to Gaffney is the idea behind a program to encourage people to open up shop downtown.

The Main Street Challenge in Gaffney is modeled off a similar one in Spartanburg that saw many new businesses open and stay open.

Three new businesses will receive about $14,000 for rent and startup expenses, says LeighAnn Snuggs, Director of Marketing & Tourism.

“If they’ve got a dream, we’ll try to help make it come true,” Snuggs explained. She says the historic downtown area is the perfect spot to set up a business. “The buildings are original. You might see 1919 etched in the brick, so it tells its own story. It’s just really a nice, quaint, six block downtown area.”

Glenda Hartzog of Hartzog’s downtown says she can’t wait to see what stores and restaurants pop up.

“I’m just really looking forward to see what does transpire,” Hartzog said. “It was great in Spartanburg when they did it, and they’re full now, so there’s lots on the horizon that could happen here in downtown Gaffney.”

Applications are due February 24. To find out more information, click here.

 

