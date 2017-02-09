Girls on the Run program promotes exercise, self confidence

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — It’s a nonprofit that’s encouraging girls to be confident and healthy.

The Greenville Hospital System tells 7 News, Girls on the Run is a program for third through eighth grade girls available through GHS Children’s Hospital.

Organizers said girls work with parents, school administrators and other community members to form partnerships in a course like something they might take in school.

The class description details that there are 21 lessons in the curriculum which includes training for a 5k running event and activities that inspire girls to become independent thinkers, enhance their problem solving skills and make healthy decisions.

The GHS chapter is part of the national Girls on the Run organization with more than 200 chapters in the U.S.and Canada.

Organizers said girls meet twice a week in small teams of 8-20 to learn life skills through conversation-based lessons and running games.

According to the website, Girls on the Run was established in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Click this link to learn more about the GHS Girls on the Run program.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s