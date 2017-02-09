ID of man found dead at vet clinic on E. Main St. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead at a veterinary clinic on E. Main Street.

According to the coroner’s office, 57-year-old John Graves Shelburne was found at his home and workplace on Wednesday.

An autopsy was performed but the cause of death is still pending.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

More stories you may like on 7News

Pinnacle Mt. fire review highlights successes, ways to improve response The Pinnacle Mountain fire burned for a month last November, taking out more than 10,000 acres.

Man in custody after shots fired at Fountain Inn officers A man is in custody after shots were fired at officers, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Mississippi considering firing squad for executions Mississippi lawmakers are advancing a proposal to add firing squad, electrocution and gas chamber as execution methods in case a court block…

VIDEO: Mackey shooting in Anderson Co.; ruled self defense The video and timeline of the Pat Mackey shooting have been released by the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.