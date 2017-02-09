ID of man found dead at vet clinic on E. Main St. in Spartanburg

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead at a veterinary clinic on E. Main Street.

According to the coroner’s office, 57-year-old John Graves Shelburne was found at his home and workplace on Wednesday.

An autopsy was performed but the cause of death is still pending.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

