ID of man whose remains were found in Buncombe Co.

LEICESTER, N.C. (WSPA) – The person whose remains were found in Buncombe County on February 2nd has been identified, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Louis McKinney.

Deputies responded to a call around 5:46 p.m. at 325 Dix Creek #1, and located the remains after arriving at the scene.

They say there are no indications that the death was a result of any foul play, but the official cause of death is still pending.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

