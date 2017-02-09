Man arrested after escaping home detention, deputies say

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Spartanburg man is behind bars after deputies say he removed his ankle monitor and escaped home detention.

An officer received an alert Tuesday that 40-year-old Thomas L. Rainey tampered with his GPS device and that he was at the bus terminal on Liberty Street, according to a report. The officer went to the bus terminal, but didn’t find Rainey there. Rainey’s wife reported that she was told her husband was at a convenience store on St. John Street. But the officer did not find him there either, nor at work.

According to jail records, Rainey was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Wednesday.

Rainey has been charged with escape. He was in custody on a $10,000 bond as of noon Thursday.