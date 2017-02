ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in a stabbing at McDonald’s on New Leicester Highway in Asheville.

Police say it happened before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They got a call about a fight and possible stabbing.

When they got there they found a person with a knife wound and was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody, but has not been charged yet.

Police say the victim and the suspect do not know each other.