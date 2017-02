Shred Your Ex - Being single on Valentine's Day can be a bummer, but there's an anti-valentine's event that is all about "shredding your ex"!

Nashville Scene - Carrie Underwood’s fans want her on the next Super Bowl and Michael Ray is coming to town! WSSL 100's Ellis and Bradley have the Nashville S…

Valentine’s Day Gift Idea for Single Ladies: The Ah Ring - Are you single and dreading Valentine’s Day? Why not treat yourself instead of waiting for a man to buy you diamonds? That’s the idea behind…

The Lost Cajun - The Lost Cajun is here to show us what it's offering for free on the Vittl app!

Coming Up At Noma Square - From a Valentine's Day dinner to Ireland on parade, we'll tell you about all the fun events coming up at Noma Square!

“Important Hats of the 20th Century” - It's a fashion rivalry with a sci-fi twist! We're talking about "Important Hats of The 20th Century" on stage at the Warehouse Theatre.

Rising Basketball Star Zion Williamson Keeps Going Viral - After being supported by Drake on Instagram and scoring his 2,000th point, Spartanburg Day School Junior Zion Williamson has gone viral agai…

Valentine’s Day Ideas - Valentine's Day is just eight days away and if you have no idea what to get that special someone in your life we've got you covered! Christi…