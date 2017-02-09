Olympic soccer star Ali Krieger visits Upstate school

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Olympic soccer star visited the Upstate today.

U.S. Women’s World Cup champion Ali Krieger visited Oakland Elementary in Spartanburg.

The school was the grand prize winner of the Smucker Foodservice “Get Out and Grow” garden promotion.

It’s a campaign to get students to learn more about gardens and about the food they eat.

Smucker’s presented the school with a check for $15,000 to be used to expand and develop the garden at Oakland Elementary.

Krieger also dazzled the students with her soccer skills and encouraged an active, healthy lifestyle for kids.

