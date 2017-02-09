Pinnacle Mt. fire review highlights successes, ways to improve response

The Pinnacle Mountain fire burned for a month last November, taking out more than 10,000 acres.

The crucified that wildfire came back together, Thursday, to review what things went right and how they can be ready for the next event.

“When you talk about a 10,000 acre fire in this kind of terrain and this kind of weather conditions, we really had to tap into some outside resources,” said Russell Hubright with the SC Forestry Commission.

More than 66 fire departments to send it on pinnacle Mountain last November, flanked by the Air National Guard, local law-enforcement and US forestry teams.

The joint effort between agencies highlighted necessary partnerships when natural disasters grow too big for one county to handle

“To bring those together was a challenge and, for the most part, it went really well,” said Hubright.

So well, the fire never touched nearby homes, no lives were lost and there were no real injuries. In that sense, Hubright said they were beyond successful.

Thursdays review was also a way to highlight how they can improve on a local and state basis, said Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director, Pierce Womack.

“Our county wide communication system is aging and it does have some issues that we are trying to work through on The county level,” said Womack.

He said a committee will start next week reviewing effective new means for radio communications in the county and stock up on new radio equipment.

“Having extra radios, abilities to patch together are things that we want to focus on over the next year,” said Womack.

The Pinnacle Mountain fire also highlighted the need for greater state resources to battle with the forestry commission believes could be a continually active fire season.

They battled this wild fire with only 2/3rds the capacity they used to have. It’s a talking point in the Statehouse this year.

“Frankly, because we are in our budgeting process right now, we do talk about this fire as a reason to staff up for these situations in our budget includes more funding for firefighting equipment,” said Hubright.

One major thing all agency say it was crucial to their success was the countless volunteers who provided time, food and supplies. They thanked the community for being the difference.