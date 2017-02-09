Ruth’s Pimento Spread recall expanded, SC takes action against maker

COLUMBIA (SC Dept. of Agriculture) – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture Consumer Protection Division took regulatory action today against B&H Foods located at 181 Saluda Street, Chester, and revoked the company’s Registration Verification Certificate (RVC) after Listeria monocytogenes was found in the finished product. Without the RVC permit, the company is prohibited from producing, distributing and selling any products until the RVC has been reinstated. B&H Foods produces Ruth’s Salads for the Charlotte-based company.

Late last week, an initial recall of Ruth’s Original Pimento Cheese Spread was issued after random testing performed by the NC Department of Agriculture found traces of Listeria monocytogenes.

That recall has been expanded to cover all lots and ‘Sell by Dates’ for Ruth’s products labeled as “Packed by B&H Foods, Inc., Chester, SC.” These products include:

Product UPC Size

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-00005 7 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-12023 12 oz.

Ruth’s Original Pimento Spread 74952-24023 24 oz.

Ruth’s Old Fashion Pimento Spread 74952-15005 16 oz.

Ruth’s Jalapeno Pimento Spread 74952-12014 12 oz.

Ruth’s Lite Pimento Spread 74952-12000 12 oz.

Ruth’s Cream Cheese w/Pineapple-Pecans 74952-12008 12 oz.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Products labeled as “Packed in Charlotte, NC” are not included in this recall. SCDA Food Safety Inspectors are performing recall audit checks at stores and distribution centers in South Carolina known to carry products from this facility that are being recalled.

The SCDA Food and Feed Safety Department ensures that foods and feeds are manufactured and marketed under safe and sanitary conditions through routine surveillance inspections. Inspectors ensure that food is pure and wholesome, safe to eat, and properly labeled according to laws and regulations. For more information contact Derek Underwood, Assistant Commissioner, Consumer Protection Division at 803-737-9700, or visit agriculture.sc.gov.