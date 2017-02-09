School officials, deputies respond to rumors about school shooting

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Officials with Laurens County School District 55 and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office have responded to multiple rumors about a possible threat to a school.

There have been several posts and messages going around on social media about a planned shooting at Laurens District 55 High School Friday.

A spokesman for Laurens County School District 55, Ed Murray, says that the school is aware of the rumors that “a student or students are planning on bringing a gun to school.”

They have requested additional sheriff’s deputies to be at the school tomorrow morning.

Murray says district office staff will also be at the school.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“The LCSO is fully aware of the rumors regarding the possibility of guns at Laurens High School tomorrow morning. Rest assured that we will have a strong presence there to help ensure security and order.”

Murray says that the Superintendent, Dr. Stephen Peters, will do a call alert to parents tonight to advise them of the situation.

