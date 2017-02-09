Simpsonville man cuts off ankle monitor, escapes house arrest say deputies

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they say cut off his ankle monitor and escaped home arrest.

James Christopher Whitesides of Simpsonville faces charges including trafficking methamphetamine, autobreaking, criminal conspiracy and grand larceny by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitesides was arrested in December and released on home incarceration in January.

Deputies say he cut off his ankle monitor not long after that decision and is on the run. Whitesides is wanted on 24 various warrants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.