Man in custody after shots fired at Fountain Inn officers, N. Main St. shutdown

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Justin Brown
Credit: Justin Brown

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after shots were fired at officers, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT was sent to assist the Fountain Inn Police Department after they were told a man was firing shots at their officers, deputies say.

The shooting reportedly took place at Quail Hill Townhouses in the 1200 block of N. Main in Fountain Inn.

The area is shut down, with businesses reporting that they are on lockdown.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, deputies say.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this as more details come available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s