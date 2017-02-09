Man in custody after shots fired at Fountain Inn officers, N. Main St. shutdown

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in custody after shots were fired at officers, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

SWAT was sent to assist the Fountain Inn Police Department after they were told a man was firing shots at their officers, deputies say.

The shooting reportedly took place at Quail Hill Townhouses in the 1200 block of N. Main in Fountain Inn.

The area is shut down, with businesses reporting that they are on lockdown.

No officers were hurt in the shooting, deputies say.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this as more details come available.

