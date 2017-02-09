Today is National Pizza Day!

(WSPA) — If you are wondering what to eat for dinner, look no further because it’s National Pizza Day!

Whether it is thin crust, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. In fact, Americans love pizza so much, on average, we consume about 23 pounds of it each year.

Here are some other interesting facts: pepperoni pizza is the most popular pizza to order. And over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas.

If you’re looking for deals on pizza today, make sure to search online for promo codes for Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and Domino’s. All three companies have had great deals in the past.