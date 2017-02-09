VIDEO: Mackey shooting in Anderson Co.; ruled self defense

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The video and timeline of the Pat Mackey shooting have been released by the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

They say the video was recovered from the residence where the shooting happened.

No criminal charges will be filed, because the solicitor has ruled the shooting self-defense.

Sheriff McBride, Solicitor Wagner, and investigators met with the Mackey family Friday to explain the decision.

“This is a difficult situation,” stated Sheriff McBride, “My heart goes out to the family but the evidence doesn’t support a criminal charge based on South Carolina state law.”

The 57-year-old Mackey was shot and killed in July of 2016 following a dispute with his next-door neighbor on Leona Drive.

TIMELINE

Mackey backed his truck to the area of the property his property line and his neighbor’s.

Mackey approached the yard, waving his hands around and appeared to be having a verbal exchange with someone in the yard. (Due to the camera angles, the property owner and family not visible in footage.)

Mackey walked back to his truck, unlocked a padlock on his tool box and removed a rifle.

As Mackey is walking back to his truck, a man is seen running away from the truck.

Mackey then pointed the rifle in the property owner’s direction and shot what appeared to be more than once. Mackey did not appear to be under distress while retrieving, aiming an d firing the rifle.

Mack can then be seen falling to the ground.

A couple of minutes later, a neighbor is seen arriving at the scene and he is armed with a long gun. That neighbor lived down the street and heard the shots, along with the sound of a child screaming. The neighbor’s son was on the property playing at the time and he proceeded to the scene to check the well-being of his son.

Investigators say all of the events captured on the video were corroborated by witness statements and evidence on the scene.

According to local activist Traci Fant, Mackey’s family is disappointed in the news and are planning a news conference for Saturday morning to express their anger and dissatisfaction in the investigation.

