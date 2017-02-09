Wofford Outlasts Samford In 4OT

Associated Press

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Fletcher Magee scored a career-high 36 points and Eric Garcia tied a career high with 31 points and Wofford outlasted Samford 131-127 in a four-overtime thriller on Thursday night.

Garcia’s baseline 3 with 16 seconds left in the fourth overtime gave Wofford (13-13, 8-5 Southern Conference) a 128-127 lead. The Terriers made 3 of 4 free throws to seal it.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson buried a fade-away 3 from the right wing with four seconds left to tie it at 118 at the end of the third overtime.

In the second overtime, Samford led 102-97 with 18 seconds left when Wofford went on a frantic 7-2 run to tie it. Trailing 104-103 with 0.8 seconds left, Garcia drew a foul before the ball was inbounds and made 1 of 2 free throws.

Cameron Jackson made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 91 with 6.7 seconds left at the end of the first overtime. Denzel-Dyson’s dunk with 11 seconds knotted the game at 78 before Garcia missed a short shot as time expired in regulation.

Magee and Garcia combined to shoot 23 for 25 from the free-throw line and Magee made all 13 of his. Garcia had 10 assists and no turnovers and Jackson had 21 points. Ryan Sawvell had 16 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

Denzel-Dyson led Samford (15-10, 6-6) with 31 points on 13-for-19 shooting including 5 for 6 from 3. Wyatt Walker scored 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting before fouling out and Christen Cunningham scored 21 points with 12 assists.

It’s just the second four overtime game in Wofford history and their first since February of 1976.

