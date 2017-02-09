Woman charged with stealing baby in 1998 pleads not guilty

Gloria Williams
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) —  Gloria Williams, the woman charged with the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from Jacksonville in 1998, has entered a plea of not guilty. She faced a judge on Thursday, February 9.

Williams is charged with kidnapping and interference with custody related to the 1998 abduction of Mobley, who was just eight hours old. The now 18-year-old was living in Walterboro, South Carolina as Alexis Manigo.

Previously, a judge set no bond for Williams on the kidnapping charge and $500,000 on interfering with custody charge.

On Gloria Williams, Alexis Manigo said that she “will always be mom.” Manigo also said she wanted to give her birth parents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her.

She met with Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley in Walterboro in January 2017.

The 18-year-old says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped. She said discovering another family gives her more love.

Credit: CNN
Williams worked for the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Goose Creek as a medical support assistant.

According to a spokesperson at the VA, she is currently on non-working status pending the outcome of the investigation.

Williams did have to complete a background investigation as part of her employment.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.

