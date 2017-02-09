Woman charged with stealing baby in 1998 pleads not guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — Gloria Williams, the woman charged with the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from Jacksonville in 1998, has entered a plea of not guilty. She faced a judge on Thursday, February 9.

Williams is charged with kidnapping and interference with custody related to the 1998 abduction of Mobley, who was just eight hours old. The now 18-year-old was living in Walterboro, South Carolina as Alexis Manigo.

Previously, a judge set no bond for Williams on the kidnapping charge and $500,000 on interfering with custody charge.

On Gloria Williams, Alexis Manigo said that she “will always be mom.” Manigo also said she wanted to give her birth parents a chance, saying she owed them the opportunity to get to know her.

She met with Craig Aiken and Shanara Mobley in Walterboro in January 2017.

The 18-year-old says she knows her life would have been different had she not been kidnapped. She said discovering another family gives her more love.





Williams worked for the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Goose Creek as a medical support assistant.

According to a spokesperson at the VA, she is currently on non-working status pending the outcome of the investigation.

Williams did have to complete a background investigation as part of her employment.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.