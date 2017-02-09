Woodmont Hires Broome’s Turner As HFBC

Woodmont High School in Greenville county, has hired Broome’s Jet Turner as its new head football coach.

For Turner, the move comes five years to the day that he was hired at Broome.

He replaces Ned Cuthbertson, who recently stepped down after 3 seasons.

Turner has a career record of 134-87 and guided Clover to the 2007 4A state championship.

He takes his third area head coaching job and fifth in his career with prior stops at Ware Shoals, Clover, and Wilson Hall in Sumter, in addition to his work at Broome the past five years.

Woodmont plays in Region 1-5A and is the only area school to have competed in four different classifications over the past two decades.