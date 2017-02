CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) – At least one person is dead and many more hurt in a school bus crash in Newton NC, according to WBTV.

They report it happened on Bethany Church Rd. near Highway 10.

The bus and an SUV collided. The driver of the SUV was killed.

All the kids on the bus were OK, according to deputies.

Deputies have not said what caused the accident.

