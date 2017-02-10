1 person dead in construction accident in Henderson Co

One person has died after a construction accident in Etowah, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Construction crews were setting trusses in a building on Horse Shoe Bend Rd when they believe the wind caused a domino effect, pushing the tresses down, said Major Frank Stout.

They believe the person was trapped underneath the trusses.

The Sheriff’s Office is helping in the investigation, but this appears to be accidental and not criminal.

Release of the identity of the person who died is pending notification of the family.

