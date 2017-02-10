Armed & dangerous suspect still on the run in Newberry Co.

By Published: Updated:
Toby Boyd
Toby Butlar Boyd

NEWBERRY, SC (WSPA) – A burglary suspect is still on the run, according to Newberry Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Toby Butlar Boyd, 43, is wanted in several counties including Newberry, Saluda, Aiken and Lexington, say deputies.

He is a white, male who is 5’05” and weighs 180 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans, and Crocs.

Deputies says Boyd ran after he was stopped on Mt. Bethel Garmany Rd. in at a traffic stop in a stolen truck and camper Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say there was an intensive manhunt for Boyd in the area of Mt. Bethel Garmany Road that expanded all the way to Keitts Crossroads.

Truck
This is not the truck that was stolen, but is a similar as a visual aid and likeness only.
They think Boyd escaped the area after stealing a 1966 blue Chevrolet pickup truck.

Boyd may be armed and should be considered both dangerous and a flight risk, according to deputies.

Anyone who sees Boyd or has any information about his location should call 911 immediately.
Please note that this is not the truck that was stolen, but is a similar as a visual aid and likeness only!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s