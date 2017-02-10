Arrest made in Crown Point Apts. shootings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting at the Crown Point Apartments on Jan 26.

Officers found two people with gunshot wounds behind a Jeep.

One had a gunshot wound to the chest. The other victim had a gunshot wound to the leg.

Austin Malik Johnson, 20, of Canaan Pointe Dr. is charged with the following:

Attempted murder

Armed Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon

Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime