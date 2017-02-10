Arrest made in Crown Point Apts. shootings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting at the Crown Point Apartments on Jan 26.
Officers found two people with gunshot wounds behind a Jeep.
One had a gunshot wound to the chest. The other victim had a gunshot wound to the leg.
Austin Malik Johnson, 20, of Canaan Pointe Dr. is charged with the following:
- Attempted murder
- Armed Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon
- Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime