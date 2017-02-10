Suspect stabbed customer during getaway at Family Dollar say deputies

SPARTANBURG (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they say tried to rob money from a store cash register and stabbed a customer while getting away.

Investigators say it happened around 8:20 pm Wednesday at the Family Dollar on Whitney Road. The sheriff’s office released photos of a man who they say tried to use a card to make a purchase, but it was declined.

The man returned a few minutes later and took a spot in line. When he got to the clerk, deputies say he tried to go over the counter and grab money from the cash register.

Another customer – standing behind the suspect – then grabbed him in a choke hold once he realized what was happening. The suspect pulled a knife from his pocket, stabbed the other customer in his back shoulder and got away from the store.

The injured man was taken to a hospital where he received 50 staples to his injury before being released.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the security camera photos to call Senior Investigator Tom Clark at (864) 503-4581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.