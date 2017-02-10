Couples vs. Singles: What are they eating on Valentine’s Day

Related Coverage Hooters offering free wings to single people on Valentine’s Day

The website Grubhub has released a list of most ordered food on Valentine’s Day in the U.S.

They list compares what singles order vs. couples.

There is also a list of cities with the most singles and couple’s orders.

Most ordered dishes by singles vs. couples:

1. potato wedges were ordered 210% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

2. bacon and egg sandwich was ordered 205% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

3. gyro pita was ordered 174% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

4. chicken burrito was ordered 151% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

5. BLT sandwich was ordered 141% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

6. buffalo chicken fingers were ordered 139% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

7. turkey club sandwich was ordered 136% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

8. macaroni salad was ordered 135% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

9. cheeseburger was ordered 134% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

10. hash browns were ordered 133% more by singles than couples on Valentine’s Day

Most ordered dishes by couples vs. singles:

1. saag paneer was ordered 386% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

2. tandoori chicken was ordered 342% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

3. dynamite roll was ordered 336% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

4. dragon roll was ordered 328% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

5. rainbow roll was ordered 322% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

6. paneer tikka masala was ordered 306% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

7. spider roll was ordered 304% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

8. gnocchi was ordered 275% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

9. chicken korma was ordered 267% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

10. papaya salad was ordered 263% more by couples than singles on Valentine’s Day

Cities with the most singles orders on Valentine’s Day vs. rest of year:

1. Columbus, OH

2. Syracuse, NY

3. Ithaca, NY

4. Madison, WI

5. Rochester, NY

6. Tempe, AZ

7. Albany, NY

8. Providence, RI

9. Pittsburgh, PA

10. Philadelphia, PA

Cities with the most couples orders on Valentine’s Day vs. rest of year:

1. Chicago, IL

2. Seattle, WA

3. Oakland, CA

4. San Francisco, CA

5. Stamford, CT

6. San Diego, CA

7. Oak Park, IL

8. Santa Monica, CA

9. Portland, OR

10. Arlington, VA

Most ordered dishes on Valentine’s Day vs. rest of year:

1. tilapia taco

2. taco de panza

3. fire dragon roll

4. burrito salad bowl

5. spicy white tuna roll

6. chicken tikka masala

7. sweet heart roll

8. beef stew

9. fantasy roll

10. gyro burger