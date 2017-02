Buncombe Co., N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman Friday evening.

Gina Michelle Fox, a 47-year-old woman was last seen on February 4th on Old Country Home Rd. by N Bear Creek Rd.

Ms. Fox is described as a white female, 5′ 6″ tall, weighing 185 lbs.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing person, please contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.