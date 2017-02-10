Detours for I-85/I-385 SB traffic throughout weekend for repairs

Greenville Co., S.C. (WSPA) – From Friday evening to Saturday morning crews will be repairing damage to the stretch of Interstate between Woodruff Rd. and I-385 Southbound.

Any vehicle traffic heading through this area between 8 p.m. Friday, February 10th and 8 a.m. Saturday, February 11th will be detoured to allow for much-needed repairs to the road surface.

The ramp from I-85 to I-385 Southbound will be detoured as well Saturday from 3 p.m. until Sunday night.

Traffic heading Eastbound on Woodruff Rd. looking to get on I-385 Southbound will be detoured to Feaster Rd., then to Butler Rd. where you can merge onto I-385 Southbound.

Traffic heading Westbound on Woodruff Rd. attempting to get on I-385 Southbound will be detoured to I-85 Northbound, where you can merge onto I-385 Southbound.