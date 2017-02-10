Furman Holds On To First With Win Over UTC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Devin Sibley made a key block, which lead to Kris Acox’s turnaround hook shot with 5.1 seconds left, and Furman beat Chattanooga 60-56 on Thursday night for sole possession of first place in the Southern Conference.

The game was tied at 56 before Sibley blocked Johnathan Burroughs-Cook’s jump shot. Both came down with the ball, and the possession arrow favored the Paladins. On the next possession, Daniel Fowler drove the lane then passed to Acox, who scored the game-winner in front of the net.

Greg Pryor took the inbounds pass, ran the floor and was fouled with 0.4 remaining while attempting an off-balance shot. He missed the first free throw, and after a timeout, intentionally missed the second shot. Justin Tuoyo couldn’t convert the tip-in and fouled Jalen Williams to seal it.

Sibley scored 13 points and John Davis III added 12 for Furman (17-8, 10-2), which has won seven straight.

Burroughs-Cook had 16 points for the Mocs (17-7, 8-4).

