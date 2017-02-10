Grass fire ‘dangerously close’ to homes in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Fire Department says there is a grass fire burning dangerously close to homes on Falling Rock Way in Greenville Co.
We are working to get more information and will update this article when we get it.
