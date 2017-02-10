Greenville Zoo reopens Feb. 11

GREENVILLE (SC): The Greenville Zoo will reopen to the general public Saturday, February 11 after two weeks of routine maintenance. Zoo staff, City of Greenville departments and volunteers used the timeframe to complete renovation and construction projects within the 14-acre zoo.

This year’s annual maintenance included construction of a new large mixed species exhibit that will be on display in Ektopia (formerly the Reptile Building); renovation of the Red Panda Exhibit, which includes more space for the pandas to climb and explore; the removal of several trees identified as potential hazards and interior painting of public restrooms.

The zoo kicks off its reopening with a first birthday celebration for Tatu, a male Masai giraffe. The celebration will take place in front of the Giraffe Exhibit on Saturday from 11 a.m. to Noon. In addition, guests can meet the newest members of the zoo family. The zoo welcomes a 10-year-old male Amur leopard named Nelkan from Berlin, Germany. Nelkan will join Jade, a 6-year-old female. Another resident to make his debut is Zheng, an 8-year-old male red panda from the Akron Zoo in Ohio. Zheng will share exhibit space with two females, Scarlett and Colette. Both Nelkan and Zheng join the zoo as part as part of the Species Survival Program’s managed breeding program. Lastly, the zoo’s new baby Angolan colobus monkey, born last October, is back on exhibit after a recent physical confirming the sex is female. Zoo staff have named her Zuri, meaning “white and lovely.”

“I’m proud of all that has been accomplished in a short time and look forward to sharing the improvements with the community,” said Greenville Zoo Director Jeff Bullock. “The upcoming year will be an exciting time with new animals on exhibit and special events and programming geared toward the entire family.”