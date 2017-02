GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are asking for your help to find Anthony Marin Young.

He is wanted for failure to comply for removing his ankle monitor.

Police say he also has two additional warrants (Breach of Trust>$2,000<$10,000 & an FTA for general sessions).

Anyone that may know the location of this individual is asked to contact their local police department as soon as possible. The warrant and most recent mug shot is attached.