Hometown Spotlight: Landrum

This week on Hometown Spotlight 7 News will traveled to Landrum South Carolina. Landrum is celebrating love Landrum month in February. They are asking you to tag pictures of Landrum and activities in the town on social media with the #LoveLandrum. Locals say Landrum is known for being a town with many variations of antiques and rustic furniture. Landrum also has a rich train depot, once used as a stop along the railway running through the town and it’s now used as a event rental space. Close to Landrum and nearby Gowensville is the Red Horse Inn which is recognized in Southern Living magazine and by other prominent publications as one of the most romantic spots in South Carolina. Owners say they typically cater to couples looking to get away on a romantic weekend or for a special event like a honeymoon. Also, in Landrum is the community dog park, many restaurants and local businesses and FENCE The Foothills Equestrian and Nature Center.

Advertisement