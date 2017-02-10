Man arrested in Anderson Co. car break-ins

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been taken into custody after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles in the early morning hours on the 2nd of February, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect has been identified as Terrance O’Bryan Irby,

According to the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Department, the vehicles were on Ashwood Ln. and Centerville Rd. in Anderson.

Irby was found just after 2 p.m. Friday by the Sheriff’s Fugitive Investigations Unit and was taken into custody without any incident. He was served with six outstanding warrants for breaking into motor vehicles.

The suspect is also being held for a probation violation.