Man punched ex-girlfriend, threatened officer say Spartanburg police

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) An Inman man is accused of stalking and beating his ex-girlfriend and threatened an officer, according to Spartanburg Police.

Police say they were called to Converse College on an assault call.

The victim told them her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Webb, came into her work and punched her in the face.

She said Webb made several threats to kill her.

Her co-worker confirmed her story, according to the report.

She said this was the second time Webb confronted her at her job.

Police say the victim’s phone rang several times during the interview.

She gave the officer permission to answer the phone to talk to Webb.

Webb made several threats to the officer and said “I better have my gun on me when I see him,” according to the report.

The officer identified his or herself to Webb and he said “I don’t give a *expletive*.”

Webb continued to curse and hung up.

Webb is charged with:

Domestic violence

Stalking

Threatening a public employee

Burglary

Harassment

Violating probation.

He’s in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.