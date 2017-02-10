Man sentenced in kidnapping, robbery in West Union

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Clemson man has been sentenced to 15 years for 2 counts of kidnapping and armed robbery for an incident in West Union.

Adam Richardson Martin, 26, of Edgewood Ave. was sentenced to 25 years suspended to service of 15 years followed by 5 years of probation.

On March 2nd, 2015, deputies responded to an armed robbery call on Murphree Dr. around 11:13 a.m.

A couple told deputies the suspect, Martin, was coming over to do some yard work.

The couple said he asked to speak to them in the living room.

They say Martin told them he was not stable and that they were good people.

He then pulled out a handgun and asked for their valuables, according to the couple.

They say he took around $500 in cash, a box of jewelry.

He also took their cell phones and vehicle keys, but left them at the bottom of the driveway at the couple’s request.