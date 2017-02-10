Man gets life for murder-for-money plot in Pickens Co.

Pickens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man involved in a 2014 murder plot for money that left one man dead has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in Pickens County Friday.

Marcus Channing Johnson was charged with murdering co-conspirator Crystal Gail Williams’ husband, 38-year-old Shane Williams, on a Sunday morning in February of 2014.

Johnson plead guilty Friday to all three charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Crystal Williams was sentenced and charged in November 2014 and she is currently being held on a life sentence without parole at the SC state prison.

Sheriff Rick Clark said in 2014 that Shane was murdered for the $250,000 life insurance policy.

Crystal Williams and Marcus Channing Johnson were both charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

The sheriff says investigators did not find evidence that Crystal Williams and Johnson were romantically involved.

Shane Williams was a deacon at Cedar Rock Baptist Church, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. He had worked for Taylors Fire & Sewer District since October 1996.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe (now the County Coroner) of the sheriff’s department said that deputies responded to a home on Devon Court at 3:45 Sunday morning after receiving a call about a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found Shane Williams dead from gunshot wounds.

According to Hashe, Williams’ wife and the couple’s 10-year-old son were inside the residence during the murder.

Moments later they discovered Williams lying on the floor with no signs of forced entry.

Neither Williams’ wife or the child were injured, Hashe said.