ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police say they are investigating leads in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Asheville police responded to a reported shooting near Livingston and Depot streets around 4:22 p.m. Thursday.

A 23-year-old man with several apparent gunshot wounds was taken to Mission Hospital. His injuries were described as potentially serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.