More women are burning their wedding dresses

Wedding Dress Generic
FILE: Pixabay

(WSPA) – Sometimes the best way to get rid of a memory is to burn it. And that’s exactly what some divorcees are doing.

More women are burning their dresses and even hiring professional photographers to capture the moment.

According to The Daily Mail, “For some women dress burning is the centrepiece of a divorce party and designed to release the negative energy they associate with the outfit.”

But if burning your dress is too much for you, you can always take the less dramatic route, and sell it online.

