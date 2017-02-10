Road closed, residents without water after mudslide near Asheville

BUNCOMBE Co., N.C. (WSPA) — An early morning mudslide has closed a road near Asheville. Nearby residents are also under a boil water advisory.

Dispatch confirmed Town Mountain Road is blocked shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

A worker with the N.C. Department of Transportation tells the Citizens-Times newspaper that the mudslide was caused by a water line break.

As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, Asheville Water Resources Department says an emergency water interruption is impacting the area between Bartrams Walk Drive and Mountain Vista Drive off Town Mountain Road.

There’s no estimated restoration time.

Water officials have also issued a boil water advisory for the area. Residents are advised to vigorously boil tap water for one minute before consuming and wait until the water is clear before using after it’s restored.