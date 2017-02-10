Robbery foiled by armed employee in Buncombe Co.

Published: Updated:
pharmacy-robbery-featured

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find an attempted robbery suspect.

Deputies say it happened at the Carolina Mountain Pharmacy on 02/09/2017 at approximately 6:15 PM. in the Candler community.

pharmacy-suspect-insideThe suspect was described as a white male, between thirty to forty years of age, between 5’7” to 6’0” tall, and weighing approximately 170 to 180 pounds.

The suspect wore a ski type mask, sunglasses, black in color hooded jacket, blue jeans, and tape on his fingers.

The suspect’s attempt to commit the robbery was foiled by an armed employee of the business.

A review of surveillance footage revealed that the suspect walked in front of the pharmacy just prior to entering the business with the intention to commit the offense. , according to deputies.

The suspect can be seen walking by the front entrance without the mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or if the individual wishes to remain anonymous contact Buncombe Co. Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050

