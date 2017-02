SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to find whomever stole a rooster statue from Papa’s and Beer on Blackstock Rd. in Spartanburg.

They say it happened Thursday.

The suspect was caught on video, but the view of the suspect is limited.

Police say the suspects were driving a light-colored Ford Mustang convertible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the City’s Crime Tip Line at 864.573.0000.