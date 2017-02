With ingredients and recipes straight from Italy, Stone Pizza is bringing authentic Neapolitan pizza to Greenville. Vanessa de la Viña takes us inside for a look at what’s new on the food scene.

The restaurant also offers a full-service bar with craft beer and wine on tap. They will also serve salads, appetizers and sandwiches along with New York style pizza for take-out.

Stone Pizza opens Friday, February 10, at 500 E. Park Avenue in Greenville. For more info, click here.