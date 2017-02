CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Sturgill Simpson will be performing in Charlotte, according to a news release by Live Nation.

Sturgill Simpson will play Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday July 7.

Tickets go on sale next Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, PNC Music Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

His latest album, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.