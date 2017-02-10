Suspect in SWAT standoff did not fire at officers, police chief says

Related Coverage Man in custody after standoff in Greenville Co.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — A suspect is still in the hospital after a SWAT standoff in Greenville County.

Fountain Inn Police Chief Keith Morton said it’s unknown how 24-year-old Braden Maynard Bland was wounded in the leg during Thursday’s standoff.

Authorities said Bland’s neighbor called 9-1-1 after hearing someone threaten to kill themselves and someone else.

Fountain Inn Police responded to the scene at Quail Hill Apartments on North Main Street around 3:15 p.m. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office later responded.

Chief Morton said Bland waved a gun at officers and barricaded himself inside his townhouse.

It was previously reported that Bland fired at officers, but Chief Morton said Bland never fired shots.

Police think Bland was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time.

Bland was still in the hospital around noon Friday.

One officer is on administrative leave after shooting at Bland.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.